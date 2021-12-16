BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 4.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.61. 22,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,591,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BRF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRF by 1,919.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,053,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BRF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 325,283 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

