BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 4.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.61. 22,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,591,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.