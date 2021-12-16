Chicago Capital LLC Has $515,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

