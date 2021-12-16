Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 367 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

NYSE V opened at $212.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.