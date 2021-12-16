DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DIGP opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About DigiPath
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.