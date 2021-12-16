DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DIGP opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures.

