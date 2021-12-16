Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 943,800 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -1.53.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

