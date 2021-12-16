Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in November

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 94,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

