Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Shares Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a PE ratio of -37.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.94.

In related news, Director Francis Nelson Shen bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$113,750.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,750.91.

About Vitalhub (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

