Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $24,271,629,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $206.24 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

