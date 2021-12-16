700 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 697,822 shares of company stock worth $241,107,645. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $360.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.65 and its 200 day moving average is $302.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

