Grove Bank & Trust Has $322,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $88.37 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,851 shares of company stock valued at $41,315,258 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

