Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 800 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

