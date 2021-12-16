Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 210,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 21,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

