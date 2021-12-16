4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.87

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 4441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 108.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $7,220,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $163,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.