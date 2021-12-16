Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.34. 55,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,353,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

