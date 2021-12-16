FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price was down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 532,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,524,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

