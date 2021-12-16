Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.20

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 11714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

BNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of -1.86.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.