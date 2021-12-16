Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $137.79

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.79 and last traded at $138.11, with a volume of 11654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.06.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

