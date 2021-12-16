Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $40.16

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.16, but opened at $38.51. Quanterix shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 5,531 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,404 shares of company stock worth $1,915,366. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

