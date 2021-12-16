UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.58

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 191113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,841,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UiPath by 48.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

