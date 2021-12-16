Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce sales of $38.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $43.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $151.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $152.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $174.01 million to $223.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 303,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $998,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 247.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

