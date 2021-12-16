Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,412,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,171,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

MNST stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.