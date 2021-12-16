Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.75 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.11 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

