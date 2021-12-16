1,749 Shares in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB opened at $70.16 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.