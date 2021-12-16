Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of SJM opened at $134.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

