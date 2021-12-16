Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,845 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.40. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

