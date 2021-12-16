Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,523 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HollyFrontier worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in HollyFrontier by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 618.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HollyFrontier by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $31.93 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

