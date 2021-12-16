Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 8,307 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $199.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.42.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.