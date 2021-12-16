Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $77.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $84.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

