Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.82 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

