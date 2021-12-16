Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,963 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

