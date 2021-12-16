YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 141,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $95.43 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84.

