Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $83.73.

