Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400,516 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $32,618,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $597.55 million, a P/E ratio of -168.40 and a beta of 2.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

