Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 70 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Generac were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.62.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $355.57 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.41 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.24 and its 200-day moving average is $418.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

