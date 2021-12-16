Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$10.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Hudson Resources Company Profile (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

