Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 32774525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

