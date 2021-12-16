Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYSRF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.