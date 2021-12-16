Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.67

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 619607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.