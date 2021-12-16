Insider Buying: Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Arhaus Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

