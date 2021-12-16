Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

