Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 59.6% in November

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

TOSCF stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

