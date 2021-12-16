Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 59.6% in November

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

TOSCF stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

