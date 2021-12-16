Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Increases By 233.3%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TKHVY opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKHVY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

