Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.92

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

