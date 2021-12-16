Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,150,161. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.