Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Shares Down 5.7%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.84 and last traded at $56.03. Approximately 1,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTCMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

