Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading Down 1.7%

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.50). 627,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 549,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.53).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.85) price target on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £430.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

