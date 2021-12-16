Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.32

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.32 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 3043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

