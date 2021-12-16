CSFB Analysts Give Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) a $16.00 Price Target

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been given a $16.00 price objective by investment analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

