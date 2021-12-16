CSFB Analysts Give Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) a $16.00 Price Target

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been given a $16.00 price objective by investment analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.
Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.