HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.46.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$327.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

