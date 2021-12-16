Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Roots has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

