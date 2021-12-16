Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Roots has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$4.39.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

